Hogs Falling at Midday

Lean hogs are down 57 cents to $3.12 on Wednesday’s midday. The USDA National Base Hog price was reported at $88.76 on Wednesday morning, up 56 cents from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was reported at $88.43 on July 8, down another 33 cents from the previous day.

USDA reported the Wednesday morning Pork Cutout Value $1.44 higher at $95.19. Just the rib and ham primals were reported lower, with the loin and belly leading the way higher. USDA estimated the Tuesday FI hog slaughter at 476,000 head, with the weekly total at 938,000 head. That was down 10,000 head from the previous week but was 5,919 above the same week last year.

Jul 24 Hogs are at $88.750, down $0.575,

Aug 24 Hogs are at $85.275, down $3.125

Oct 24 Hogs is at $69.175, down $1.600,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

