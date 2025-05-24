Stocks

Hogs Falling Lower on Thursday

May 24, 2025 — 01:26 am EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart

Lean hog futures are trading with contracts down 65 cents to $1.32 on Thursday. USDA’s national average base hog negotiated price was reported at $95.73 on Friday morning, up $3.28 from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was up another 41 cents on May 21, at $92.75. The market will be closed on Monday for Memorial Day, as well as the government reports delayed, with a normal 8:30 am CDT open on Tuesday.

USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout value from Friday morning was reported at $101.00, back up 73 cents. The ham was the only primal reported lower. Federally inspected hog slaughter for Thursday was estimated at 479,000 head by the USDA, with this week’s total at 1.928 million head. That was up 14,000 head from the previous week and 10,006 head above the same week last year.

Jun 25 Hogs  are at $98.050, down $0.650,

Jul 25 Hogs  are at $100.825, down $1.225

Aug 25 Hogs  is at $100.675, down $1.325,

