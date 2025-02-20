News & Insights

Hogs Falling as Cutout Collapses

February 20, 2025 — 01:59 am EST

Lean hog futures are falling on Wednesday, with contracts down $2.75 to $3 at midday. The national average base hog negotiated price was reported at $92.77 by the USDA this morning. The CME Lean Hog Index was another 70 cents higher on February 17 at $90.19

The Wednesday morning USDA FOB plant pork cutout value was down another $3.10 at $96.37 per cwt. The bell was the main driver, down $14.96, with the loin and ham following along. Tuesday’s Federally inspected hog slaughter was estimated at 490,000 head, taking the weekly total to 980,000 head. That is 2,000 head below last week but up 6,485 head the same week last year.

Apr 25 Hogs  are at $90.200, down $3.000,

May 25 Hogs  are at $94.000, down $2.875

Jun 25 Hogs  is at $102.325, down $2.925,

