Hogs Falling on Chinese Tariffs

Lean hog futures are trading with Friday losses of $2.90 to $3.90 at midday, with April held up by the index and up 15 cents. USDA’s national average base hog negotiated price was up 4 cents from the day prior at $87.38 in the Friday AM report. CME’s Lean Hog Index from April 2 was down 8 cents from the previous day at $88.72.

In response to President Trump’s reciprocal tariffs, China issued a retaliatory tariff of 34% on all US goods overnight.

Commodity Bulletin:

USDA’s pork cutout value from Friday morning was up $4.08 at $98.42 per cwt. The loin and butt primals were reported lower, with the belly leading the charge higher, up $19.91. USDA estimated the Thursday Federally inspected hog slaughter at 488,000 head, with a weekly total at 1.926 million head. That is down 13,000 head from last week but 106,548 head above the same week last year.

Apr 25 Hogs are at $87.525, up $0.150,

May 25 Hogs are at $85.600, down $2.975

Jun 25 Hogs is at $91.675, down $3.875,

