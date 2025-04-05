Stocks

Hogs Falling on Chinese Tariffs

April 05, 2025 — 05:54 am EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Lean hog futures are trading with Friday losses of $2.90 to $3.90 at midday, with April held up by the index and up 15 cents.  USDA’s national average base hog negotiated price was up 4 cents from the day prior at $87.38 in the Friday AM report. CME’s Lean Hog Index from April 2 was down 8 cents from the previous day at $88.72.

In response to President Trump’s reciprocal tariffs, China issued a retaliatory tariff of 34% on all US goods overnight. 

Commodity Bulletin: From crude oil to coffee, this FREE newsletter is for industry pros and rookies alike

 

USDA’s pork cutout value from Friday morning was up $4.08 at $98.42 per cwt. The loin and butt primals were reported lower, with the belly leading the charge higher, up $19.91. USDA estimated the Thursday Federally inspected hog slaughter at 488,000 head, with a weekly total at 1.926 million head. That is down 13,000 head from last week but 106,548 head above the same week last year.

Apr 25 Hogs  are at $87.525, up $0.150,

May 25 Hogs  are at $85.600, down $2.975

Jun 25 Hogs  is at $91.675, down $3.875,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.