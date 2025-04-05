Hogs Falling on Chinese Tariffs

Lean hog futures are trading with Friday losses of $2.90 to $3.90 at midday, with April held up by the index and up 15 cents. USDA’s national average base hog negotiated price was up 4 cents from the day prior at $87.38 in the Friday AM report. CME’s Lean Hog Index from April 2 was down 8 cents from the previous day at $88.72.
In response to President Trump’s reciprocal tariffs, China issued a retaliatory tariff of 34% on all US goods overnight.
USDA’s pork cutout value from Friday morning was up $4.08 at $98.42 per cwt. The loin and butt primals were reported lower, with the belly leading the charge higher, up $19.91. USDA estimated the Thursday Federally inspected hog slaughter at 488,000 head, with a weekly total at 1.926 million head. That is down 13,000 head from last week but 106,548 head above the same week last year.
Apr 25 Hogs are at $87.525, up $0.150,
May 25 Hogs are at $85.600, down $2.975
Jun 25 Hogs is at $91.675, down $3.875,
More news from Barchart
- Cattle and Hogs in Q1 2025- Where are they Heading in Q2?
- Cattle Bulls Show Resilience, But the Hog Trade Remains Choppy. What to Watch and How to Play It.
- Will Pigs Fly This Peak Season?
- Hog Futures Market Is Buffeted by U.S. Pork Export Concerns. Can Bullish Domestic Fundamentals Save the Day?
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.