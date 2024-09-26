Hogs Falling Ahead of Hogs & Pigs Report

Lean hog futures are heading into the quarterly NASS report with contracts down 97 cents to $2.10. The national average base hog price was reported at $77.76 on Wednesday afternoon, up $1.43 from the previous day. The CME Lean Hog Index was $84. on September 24, down another 16 cents from the day prior.

The weekly Export Sales were tallied at 28,026 MT in the week that ended on 9/19, a 3-week low. A bulk of the sales were to Mexico, with 13,000 MT in sales, with 3,300 MT sold to Canada. Shipments were back down at 27,857 MT in that week. Mexico was the destination of 11,800 MT, with 3,600 MT shipped to Japan.

The quarterly Hogs & Pigs report from NASS will be released this afternoon, with all hog inventory on September 1 pegged up 0.2% from last year. Market hogs are seen up 0.4%, with breeding hogs down 2.1%. The June-August pig crop is estimated down 0.9%.

USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout value back up 30 cents in the Thursday AM report at $94.40 per cwt. The loin and butt were the only primals reported lower, with the other 4 up by a range of 48 cents to $3.09. USDA estimated FI hog slaughter at 486,000 head for Wednesday, taking the week to 1.452 million head. That is up 24,000 head from the previous week and 3,697 head above the same week last year.

Oct 24 Hogs are at $81.500, down $0.975,

Dec 24 Hogs are at $72.800, down $2.100

Feb 25 Hogs is at $76.575, down $2.050,

