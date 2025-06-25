Hogs Fall Weaker on Tuesday, Look to Wednesday Trade

Lean hog futures closed out the Tuesday session with contracts down $1.22 to $2.10. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $111.49 on Tuesday afternoon, up $2.14 from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was up 77 cents at $109.55 on June 20.

USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout value from Tuesday afternoon was back down $1.55 at $121.56. The picnic and rib were the only primals reported higher. Federally inspected hog slaughter for Tuesday was estimated at 477,000 head by USDA, with the weekly total at 936,000 head after a revision to Monday. That is down 22,000 head from last week and 5,630 head below the same week last year.

Jul 25 Hogs closed at $112.225, down $1.225,

Aug 25 Hogs closed at $110.950, down $2.100

Oct 25 Hogs closed at $95.475, down $1.400,

