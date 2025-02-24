Hogs Fall Weaker on Monday

Lean hog futures slipped lower on Monday with contracts down 27 to 70 cents in the front months. The USDA reported the national average base hog negotiated price at $88.60 this afternoon, down $1.48 from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was back down 69 cents on February 20 at $90.53.

The Monday afternoon FOB plant pork cutout value from the USDA was up another $1.36 at $98.43 per cwt. The rib and ham were the only primals reported lower, with the rest higher. The USDA Federally inspected hog slaughter for Monday was estimated at 490,000 head. That is even with last Monday and up 1,816 head above the same Monday last year.

Apr 25 Hogs closed at $87.400, down $0.275,

May 25 Hogs closed at $91.500, down $0.450

Jun 25 Hogs closed at $99.925, down $0.700,

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.