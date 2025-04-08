Hogs Fall Lower on Monday

Lean hog futures closed out Monday with contracts down 1 to $1.50 in the nearbys. April was the exception as is stays close to the index, up 42 cents. USDA’s national average base hog negotiated price was down $2.42 on Monday afternoon, at 84.98. CME’s Lean Hog Index from April 3 was down 36 cents from the previous day at $88.36.

President Trump has responded to the Chinese retaliatory 34% tariff with an additional 50% on Chinese goods if they don’t take back the issued 34%. He gave them a deadline of today to withdraw the tariffs. Later on Monday, President Trump directed Treasury Secretary Bessent and USTR Greer to open negotiations with Japan.

USDA’s pork cutout value from Monday afternoon was up $1.50, at $97.27 per cwt. The belly and butt were the only primals reported lower. Federally inspected hog slaughter was estimated at 488,000 head on Monday. That is up 24,000 head from last Monday and 21,618 head above the same Monday last year.

Apr 25 Hogs closed at $87.800, up $0.425,

May 25 Hogs closed at $84.075, down $1.050

Jun 25 Hogs closed at $90.050, down $1.500,

