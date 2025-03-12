News & Insights

Stocks

Hogs Fall Back Weaker on Tuesday

March 12, 2025 — 01:40 am EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Lean hog futures posted Tuesday losses of 45 cent to $1.75, led by the nearbys. USDA’s national average base hog negotiated price was reported at $90.98 on Tuesday afternoon, up $2.08 from the previous day. The CME Lean Hog Index was down another 29 cents from the previous day at $89.71 on March 7. 

The USDA’s WASDE showed projected 2025 pork production at 28.425 billion lbs, down 105 million lbs from last month on a lower quarter 1 output.

Commodity Bulletin: From crude oil to coffee, this FREE newsletter is for industry pros and rookies alike

 

USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout was 64 cents lower in the Tuesday afternoon report at $97.58 per cwt. The rib and ham were the primals reported higher. USDA estimated the Tuesday Federally inspected hog slaughter at 489,000 head, with the weekly total at 976,000 head. That is 10,000 head above last week and 36,706 head larger than the same week last year.

Apr 25 Hogs  closed at $86.550, down $1.750,

May 25 Hogs  closed at $90.200, down $1.275

Jun 25 Hogs  closed at $98.375, down $0.450,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.