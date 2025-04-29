Hogs Fall Back on Tuesday, Despite Cash Strength

Lean hog futures were back lower on Tuesday with contracts down 40 cents to $1.625, with losses of 47 cents to $1.27. USDA’s national average base hog negotiated price was reported at $93.02 on Tuesday afternoon, up $2.88 from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was up another 64 cents from the previous day at $88.18 on April 25.

Tuesday afternoon’s pork cutout value was down $1.03 at $96.59 according to the USDA. The picnic, rib, and belly primals were reported higher, with the rest lower. Tuesday’s federally inspected hog slaughter from USDA was estimated at 488,000 head, taking the weekly total to 974,000 head. That is up 133,000 head from the previous week and 19,329 head above the same week last year.

May 25 Hogs closed at $92.550, down $0.400,

Jun 25 Hogs closed at $99.450, down $1.550

Jul 25 Hogs closed at $99.600, down $1.625,

