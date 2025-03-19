Hogs Fall Back Lower on Tuesday

Lean hog futures posted 47 cent to $1.80 losses across most contracts on Tuesday. The USDA national average base hog negotiated price was reported at $88.28 on Tuesday afternoon, up 23 cents from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was down 27 cents from the previous day at $89.28 on March 14.

Tuesday afternoon’s FOB plant pork cutout from USDA was down $2.01 at $95.64 per cwt. The ham primal was the only reported higher, with the belly down $10.88. USDA estimated Tuesday’s Federally inspected hog slaughter at 488,000 head, taking the week to date total to 975,000 head. That is down 1,000 from last week and 3,472 head larger than the same week last year.

Commodity Bulletin:

Apr 25 Hogs closed at $87.600, down $0.475,

May 25 Hogs closed at $90.200, down $1.250

Jun 25 Hogs closed at $97.350, down $1.775,

