Hogs Fading Triple Digits at Midday

Lean hog futures are currently working $1.15 to $2.15 in the red. April is sitting just 40 cents off the low for the day. USDA’s National Average Base Hog price was up by 94 cents on Tuesday morning to $79.86. The CME Lean Hog Index for 3/14 was $82.34, up by 25 cents.

USDA’s National Pork Carcass Cutout Value is back up by 73 cents in the AM quote to $93.89. CME’s Fresh Bacon Index was 69 cents weaker for the week at $163.44. USDA reported hog slaughter at 486k head for Monday, which was up from 455k head last week and compares to 460k head during the same week last year.

April 24 Hogs are at $85.775, down $1.050,

May 24 Hogs are at $91.525, down $1.900

April 24 Pork Cutout is at $93.650, up $0.500,

