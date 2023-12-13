Hogs Fading though Midday

Front month lean hog futures are currently 10 to 57 cents in the red for Wednesday. USDA’s National Average Base Hog price dropped by 11 cents to $49.79 on Wednesday morning. The CME Lean Hog Index was 83 cents lower on 12/08 to $67.93.

USDA’s National Pork Carcass Cutout Value 38 cents stronger to $84.34, despite bellies falling by $5. Federally inspected hog slaughter for Tuesday was listed at 479k head, for a weekly total of 941k. That compares to 971k head last week and 968k head during the same week last year.

Dec 23 Hogs are at $67.650, down $0.175,

Feb 24 Hogs are at $67.600, down $0.650

Dec 23 Pork Cutout is at $84.325, up $0.525,

