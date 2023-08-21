Hogs Fading on Monday

Hog futures are down 97 cents to $1.27 in the front months on Monday. USDA’s National Average Base Hog price was $90.29 at the midday print, down $3.33 from the business day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index for August 17 was down another 71 cents to $99.61.

USDA’s Ag Attache estimates China’s hog herd to end 2023 at 435m head, down from 452m last year. The liquidation is expected to continue into 2024, with USDA forecasting an ending inventory of 416.8m head. The Attache expects 2024 pork consumption to decrease by 740k MT to 58.15 MMT – with imports only rising by 20k MT yr/yr. Most of the offset will draw down China’s pork stocks.

Pork cutout futures are down 60 cents. The National Pork Carcass Cutout Value was up 17 cents in the Monday morning report to $106.34. Estimated weekly FI hog slaughter including Saturday is 2.414 million head, up 60,000 from last week and down 7,000 from year ago.

Oct 23 Hogs are at $80.850, down $1.275,

Dec 23 Hogs are at $73.525, down $0.975

Oct 23 Pork Cutout is at $92.600, down $0.600,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.