Hogs Fading on Friday

Lean hog futures are trading with losses of 12 cents to $1.10 at midday. The national average base hog negotiated price was at $83.44 in the Friday morning report, down $3.92 from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was reported at $85.51 on November 26, down another 39 cents from the previous day.

Pork export sales totaled 17,222 MT for 2024 in the week of 11/21, with 17,501 MT for 2025. Mexico was the largest buyer for the current year at 8,300 MT, with South Korea buying 9,800 MT for 2025. Shipments were tallied at 28,119 MT, a 7-week low. Mexico was the destination of 10,300, with 4,100 MT to Japan.

USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout value reported higher on Friday AM, up 85 cents at $89.79 per cwt. The loin and picnic primals were reported lower, with the belly leading the way higher up $6.81. USDA estimated Wednesday’s FI hog slaughter at 488,000 head, taking the WTD total to 1.466 million head. That is even with last week and 24,546 head above the same week last year.

Dec 24 Hogs are at $82.275, down $0.125,

Feb 25 Hogs are at $86.825, down $1.100

Apr 25 Hogs is at $91.175, down $0.450,

