Hogs Fading for Turnaround Tuesday

Midday hog futures are trading 10 to 32 cents in the red and near the daily lows so far for Tuesday. Hogs closed Monday ~$1 off the daily highs, but still $0.32 to $2.05 in the black. USDA’s National Average Morning Base Hog price was withheld for confidentiality, from $81.32 on Monday.

USDA’s National Pork Carcass Cutout Value for Tuesday morning was $97.55, up by another 94 cents. USDA estimated FI hog slaughter for Monday at 353k head compared to 484k head last week and 486k head during the same week last year.

April 24 Hogs are at $86.525, down $0.425,

May 24 Hogs are at $93.425, down $0.325

Jun 24 Hogs are at $103.200, down $0.300,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

