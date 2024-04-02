News & Insights

Hogs Fading for Turnaround Tuesday

April 02, 2024 — 02:50 pm EDT

Written by Alan Brugler for Barchart

Midday hog futures are trading 10 to 32 cents in the red and near the daily lows so far for Tuesday. Hogs closed Monday ~$1 off the daily highs, but still $0.32 to $2.05 in the black. USDA’s National Average Morning Base Hog price was withheld for confidentiality, from $81.32 on Monday.

USDA’s National Pork Carcass Cutout Value for Tuesday morning was $97.55, up by another 94 cents. USDA estimated FI hog slaughter for Monday at 353k head compared to 484k head last week and 486k head during the same week last year.  

April 24 Hogs  are at $86.525, down $0.425,

May 24 Hogs  are at $93.425, down $0.325

Jun 24 Hogs  are at $103.200, down $0.300,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

