Hogs Fading for the New Week

Front month lean hog futures are currently $0.87 to $1.37 lower for Monday’s midday. Feb OI was listed at 25k contracts for Monday’s start. USDA’s National Average Base Hog price fell 48 cents on Monday morning to $62.01. The CME Lean Hog Index was $72.71 on 1/31, up by 33 cents.

USDA’s National Pork Carcass Cutout Value fell 68 cents on Monday morning with weaker bellies to $87.72. USDA reported the week’s pork output at 586.8m lbs. That was a 0.2% increase for the week, and was 4.5% above the same week last year. The week’s slaughter was listed at 2.692m head compared to 2.689m last week and 2.59 million during the same week last year.

Feb 24 Hogs are at $74.650, down $0.800,

April 24 Hogs are at $82.675, down $1.150

Feb 24 Pork Cutout is at $86.500, down $0.750,

