Hogs Faded First Trade Day of the Week

July 24, 2023 — 06:06 pm EDT

Lean hog futures ended the session 7 to cents to $1.60 weaker, though the August contract stayed +$100 at the close. USDA had the National Average Base Hog price for Monday morning $3.26 lower at $101.03. The CME Lean Hog Index was 44 cents higher to $104.04 for 7/20. 

Pork cutout futures were also weaker at the close on Monday, ending the session $0.52 to $1.25 weaker. The Pork Carcass Cutout Value was $1.96 stronger in the PM report to $117.21. USDA estimated FI hog slaughter for Monday at 456k head, compared to 449k head last week and 452 during the same Monday last year. 

 

Aug 23 Hogs  closed at $100.100, down $0.575,

Oct 23 Hogs  closed at $82.650, down $1.600

Aug 23 Pork Cutout  closed at $108.175, down $0.650,


