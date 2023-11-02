Hogs Fade Recent Upswing

Front month hog futures fell by triple digits as the deferred contracts faded by 45 to 90 cents on the day. The National Average Base Hog price fell 78 cents on Wednesday to $68.82 in the PM update. The CME Lean Hog Index dropped 38 cents to $77.13 on 10/30.

Pork cutout futures closed 45 cents weaker across the front months. USDA’s National Pork Carcass Cutout Value was up by 2c to $86.50 on Wednesday afternoon. USDA estimated the WTD FI hog slaughter at 1.449 million head. That compares to 1.455m head during last week and 1.46 million during the same week last year.

Dec 23 Hogs closed at $70.150, down $1.575,

Feb 24 Hogs closed at $73.450, down $1.425

Dec 23 Pork Cutout closed at $79.750, down $0.450,

