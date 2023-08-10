Hogs Fade on Thursday

Front month lean hog futures closed the day with $0.95 to $1.30 losses. August settled at a 7c gain as volume and OI thin ahead of Monday’s LTD. USDA’s National Average Base Hog price for Thursday afternoon fell $3.58 to $95.98. The CME Lean Hog Index was $104.34 on 8/8, down by another 24 cents.

FAS data showed 22,339 MT of pork was sold for export during the week that ended 8/3. That was a 25% increase wk/wk and was up 4% from the same week last year. The data had total pork commitments for 2023 tat 1.177 MMT, leading last year’s pace by 9%.

The pork cutout futures also dropped by triple digits, going home $1.07 to $1.65 weaker. The National Pork Carcass Cutout Value increased $3.89 to $113.01. USDA estimated FI hog slaughter for the week through Thursday at 1.824m head. That is 66k head lighter than last week and trails the same week last year by 47k head.

Oct 23 Hogs closed at $80.325, down $1.250,

Dec 23 Hogs closed at $73.775, down $1.250

Oct 23 Pork Cutout closed at $90.600, down $1.650,

