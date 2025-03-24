Hogs Facing Weakness at Midday

Lean hog futures are falling back on Monday, with contracts 50 cent to $1.40 in the red at midday. The USDA national average base hog negotiated price was reported at $88.03 on Monday morning, down 23 cents from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index for March 20 was back down 32 cents from the previous day at $88.88.

Weekly Commitment of Traders data from CFTC showed a total of 1,138 contracts added back to the net long in lean hog futures and options as of March 18. That took their net long to 56,709 contracts.

Commodity Bulletin:

Monday morning’s FOB plant pork cutout from USDA was up $1.53 at $98.39 per cwt. The ham was the only primals reported lower. USDA estimated last week’s Federally inspected hog slaughter at 2.428 million head. That was down 81,000 from last week and 92,684 head below the same week last year on the midweek blizzard and transportation slowdown.

Apr 25 Hogs are at $85.600, down $0.525,

May 25 Hogs are at $88.825, down $0.825

Jun 25 Hogs is at $96.100, down $1.375,

