Hogs Extending Recovery on Friday

Lean hog futures are trading with 27 cent to $1.60 gains so far on Friday. USDA’s national average base hog negotiated price was reported at $88.69 on Friday morning. The CME Lean Hog Index was down another 2 cents from the previous day on March 5 at $90.18.
USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout from Friday morning was $4.22 higher to $100.71 per cwt. All primals were reported higher, with the belly leading the way, up $10.31. USDA estimated Thursday’s Federally inspected hog slaughter at 485,000 head, with the week to date total at 1.817 million head. That is 141,000 head below last week and 76,135 head behind the same week last year.
Apr 25 Hogs are at $86.925, up $0.275,
May 25 Hogs are at $90.750, up $1.075
Jun 25 Hogs is at $98.625, up $1.600,
