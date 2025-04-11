Stocks

Hogs Extending Rally at Thursday’s Midday

April 11, 2025 — 01:45 am EDT

Lean hog futures are showing mixed trade on Thursday, with nearby April down 82 cents and other contracts up 22 to 60 cents. USDA’s national average base hog negotiated price was reported at $85.74 on Thursday morning. The CME Lean Hog Index was down 16 cents from the previous day at $88.00 on April 8.

Export Sales data showed 23,854 MT of pork sold in the week ending on April 3, less than half of the previous week. Shipment were reported at 30,100 MT, a 7-week low.

USDA’s Wednesday afternoon pork cutout value was another 73 cents lower at $90.03 per cwt. The butt, rib, and belly was the primals reported higher. USDA’s federally inspected hog slaughter was estimated at 487,000 head on Wednesday, with the week to date total at 1.463 million head. That is up 25,000 head from last week and 34,319 head above the same week last year.

Apr 25 Hogs  are at $86.150, down $0.825,

May 25 Hogs  are at $86.350, up $0.225

Jun 25 Hogs  is at $92.275, up $0.575,

