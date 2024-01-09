Hogs Extending Rally through Tuesday

Lean hog prices are another triple digits higher so far for Tuesday. That has the Feb contract sitting at a net $2.35 gain for the week. USDA’s National Average Base Hog price for Tuesday morning was withheld to protect confidentiality. It was 34 cents stronger to $44.90 on Monday afternoon. The CME Lean Hog Index dropped by a penny to $65.85 for 1/4.

The National Pork Carcass Cutout Value for Tuesday morning was $85.64, up by 62 cents. USDA reported last week’s pork production was 514.2 million lbs a 0.3% lag from last year’s start. Federally inspected hog slaughter was shown at 489k head for Monday, matching the Monday last year.

Feb 24 Hogs are at $72.775, up $2.175,

April 24 Hogs are at $78.900, up $1.375

Feb 24 Pork Cutout is at $85.750, up $2.200,

