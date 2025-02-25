News & Insights

Hogs Extending Losses at Midday

February 25, 2025 — 09:04 pm EST

Lean hogs continue to slide, with contracts down 90 cents to $1.05 in the front months. The national average base hog negotiated price was not reported by the USDA on Tuesday morning on light volume. The CME Lean Hog Index was down 85 cents on February 21 at $89.68.

The Tuesday morning FOB plant pork cutout value from the USDA was back down $1.85 at $96.58 per cwt. The rib and picnic were the only primals reported higher, with the rest turning lower. The USDA Federally inspected hog slaughter for Monday was estimated at 490,000 head. That is even with last Monday and up 1,816 head above the same Monday last year.

Apr 25 Hogs  are at $86.500, down $0.900,

May 25 Hogs  are at $90.450, down $1.050

Jun 25 Hogs  is at $98.925, down $1.000,

