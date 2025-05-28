Hogs Extending Gains at Midday

Lean hog futures are up 45 to 85 cents across the nearbys on Wednesday. USDA’s national average base hog negotiated price was reported at $96.41 on Wednesday morning. The CME Lean Hog Index was up another 11 cents on May 26, at $93.05.

USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout value from Wednesday morning was reported at $102.65, back down $1.08. The butt and rib were the only primals reported higher, with the belly down $5.42. Federally inspected hog slaughter for Tuesday was estimated at 488,000 head by the USDA, taking the weekly total to 490,000. That is up 10,868 head from the same holiday week last year.

Jun 25 Hogs are at $99.550, up $0.450,

Jul 25 Hogs are at $102.675, up $0.525

Aug 25 Hogs is at $103.025, up $0.850,

