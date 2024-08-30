Hogs Extending Gains at Friday’s Midday

Lean hog futures are trading 45 to 70 cents higher on Friday so far. The national average base hog price was reported at $76.78 on Friday morning, up 23 cents from the Thursday afternoon report. The CME Lean Hog Index was $87.04 on August 28, down 41 cents from the day prior.

USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout value was up $1.52 the Friday AM report at $97.41 per cwt. The loin and rib primals were reported lower, with the other 4 primals reported anywhere from 66 cents to $4.68 higher. USDA estimated the Thursday FI hog slaughter at 485,000 head, bringing the week to date total to 1.916 million head. That is 12,000 head below the previous week and 16,804 head larger than the same week last year.

Oct 24 Hogs are at $82.875, up $0.700,

Dec 24 Hogs are at $73.050, up $0.500

Feb 25 Hogs is at $75.450, up $0.450,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.