Hogs Extend Weakness into Tuesday Session

Hogs are falling into Tuesday’s midday, with contracts down $1.60 to $2.67. USDA’s National Average Base Hog price was back down $5.88 from the Monday afternoon report to an average price of $61.34 in the Tuesday morning report. The CME Lean Hog Index for 11/17 was down another 57 cents to $74.52.

The Chinese sow herd was tallied at 42.1 million head at the end of October according to ag ministry. That is a surplus compared to what is needed, with the higher production rate for sows and smaller than expected pork production in the country.

Pork cutout futures are down $1.37. The National Pork Carcass Cutout Value was back up 73 cents in the Tuesday morning release at $86.82. USDA estimated FI hog slaughter at 486,000 for Monday, a 16,000 increase over last week, but down 2,000 head form the same Monday last year.

Dec 23 Hogs are at $68.450, down $1.900,

Feb 24 Hogs are at $72.325, down $2.725

Dec 23 Pork Cutout is at $79.900, down $1.375,

