Hogs Extend Strength on Wednesday

Lean hogs posted a 2 cent to $2.15 gain across the front months out through June 2025, with the remaining contracts down 10 to 27 cents. The national average base hog price was reported at $73.91 on Wednesday afternoon, down $1.88 from the previous day. The CME Lean Hog Index was $84.13 on September 30, up 12 cents from the day prior.

USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout value down $1.29 in the Wednesday PM report at $95.02 per cwt. The butt was the primal reported higher, with the rib leading the way lower, down $4.23. USDA estimated FI hog slaughter for Wednesday at 486,000 head, with the weekly total at 1.457 million head. That is up 5,000 head from the previous week and 1,889 head above the same week last year.

Oct 24 Hogs closed at $84.675, up $1.175,

Dec 24 Hogs closed at $76.750, up $2.150

Feb 25 Hogs closed at $80.150, up $1.575,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.