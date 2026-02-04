Hogs Extend Higher on Tuesday

Lean hog futures closed with Monday gains of 80 cents to $1.55 in the front months. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $86.37 on Tuesday afternoon, up $4.15 from the Monday report. The CME Lean Hog Index was back down 7 cents on Jan 30 at $85.71.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from Tuesday afternoon report was $1.67 higher to $97.37 per cwt. The rib and belly were the only primals reported higher, with the Rib up $5.06 and belly $15.32 higher. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter on Tuesday was 487,000 head, taking the weekly total to 931,000 head. That was 33,000 head above last week but 32,851 head below the same week last year.

Feb 26 Hogs closed at $88.550, up $0.800,

Apr 26 Hogs closed at $98.150, up $1.525

May 26 Hogs closed at $101.925, up $1.300,

