Hogs Extend Gains on Friday

Lean hog futures closed with 5 to 37 cent gains on Friday. The national average base hog price was reported at $76.64 on Friday afternoon, up 9 cents from the Thursday afternoon report. The CME Lean Hog Index was $87.04 on August 28, down 41 cents from the day prior.

Specs in lean hog futures and options added to their net long position as of August 27 by 21,346 contracts to a net long 28,661 contracts.

USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout value was up $1.34 the Friday PM report at $97.23 per cwt. The loin and rib primals were reported lower, with the other 4 primals reported anywhere from 52 cents to $4.39 higher. USDA estimated the weekly FI hog slaughter at 2.429 million head. That is 74,000 head below the previous week and 42,169 head larger than the same week last year.

Oct 24 Hogs closed at $82.225, up $0.050,

Dec 24 Hogs closed at $72.775, up $0.225

Feb 25 Hogs closed at $75.375, up $0.375,

