Hogs Easing Lower on Wednesday

Lean hog futures are down a dime to 50 cents across the nearbys on Wednesday. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $109.84 in the Wednesday AM report, down $1.10 from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was back down 52 cents at $109.06 on August 18.

USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout report from Wednesday morning was up $1.49 at $113.90 per cwt. All 6 primals were reported higher. USDA estimated hog slaughter for the Tuesday at 477,000 head, with the weekly tally at 958,000. That was 4,000 head below last week and down 9,797 head from the same week last year.

Oct 25 Hogs are at $89.675, down $0.475,

Dec 25 Hogs are at $82.875, down $0.100

Feb 26 Hogs is at $85.700, down $0.100,

