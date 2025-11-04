Hogs Easing Lower on Monday

Lean hog futures are trading with Monday losses of 12 to 50 cents at midday. USDA’s national base hog price from Monday morning was reported at $83.41, down $2 from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was down another 34 cents on October 30 at $91.19.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Monday AM report was up $1.24 cents to $103.19 per cwt. The loin and butt were the only primals reported lower. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for last week at 2.583 million head. That is down 1,000 head from last week and 69,618 head below the same week last year.

Dec 25 Hogs are at $80.775, down $0.500,

Feb 26 Hogs are at $82.275, down $0.250

Apr 26 Hogs is at $86.100, down $0.125,

