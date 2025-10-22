Hogs Easing Lower on the Midweek Session

Lean hog futures are slipping 20 to 65 cents lower on Wednesday. USDA’s national base hog price from Wednesday morning was reported at $87.03, down $3.63 from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was down another 60 cents on October 20 at $94.98.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Wednesday morning report was back up $1.25 to $101.84 per cwt. The ham and rib were the only primals reported lower. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter on Tuesday at 492,000 head, with the weekly total at 984,000 head. That is up 8,000 head from last week and 14,480 head above the same week last year.

Dec 25 Hogs are at $82.625, down $0.650,

Feb 26 Hogs are at $85.400, down $0.350

Apr 26 Hogs is at $89.800, down $0.200,

