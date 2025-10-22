Hogs Easing Lower on the Midweek Session

Lean hog futures are slipping 20 to 65 cents lower on Wednesday. USDA’s national base hog price from Wednesday morning was reported at $87.03, down $3.63 from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was down another 60 cents on October 20 at $94.98.
USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Wednesday morning report was back up $1.25 to $101.84 per cwt. The ham and rib were the only primals reported lower. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter on Tuesday at 492,000 head, with the weekly total at 984,000 head. That is up 8,000 head from last week and 14,480 head above the same week last year.
Dec 25 Hogs are at $82.625, down $0.650,
Feb 26 Hogs are at $85.400, down $0.350
Apr 26 Hogs is at $89.800, down $0.200,On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.
More news from Barchart
- How Much Lower Will Lean Hog Prices Go? 1 Trade to Make Here.
- The Pigs Are Going Out to Pasture, So Sell Lean Hog Futures Here
- Bye Bye BLTs: How Much Lower Can Hogs Go as Peak Grilling Season Ends?
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.