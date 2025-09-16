Hogs Ease Lower on Tuesday

Lean hog futures closed out the Tuesday session with contracts 15 to 62 cents lower. USDA’s national base hog report from Tuesday afternoon was reported at $106.29, up 42 cents from the Monday PM report. The CME Lean Hog Index was unchanged on September 12 at $106.14.

USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout report from Tuesday morning saw prices down $1.79 at $112.28 per cwt. All primals were reported lower. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Tuesday at 488,000 head, taking the weekly total to 978,000 head. That is 8,000 head larger than last week and 26,610 head above the same week last year.

Oct 25 Hogs closed at $97.375, down $0.150,

Dec 25 Hogs closed at $88.225, down $0.625

Feb 26 Hogs closed at $90.200, down $0.250,

