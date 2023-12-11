Hogs Dropping Triple Digits at Midday

The lean hog futures market is trading at the lows for the day with prices $1.20 to $2.20 in the red. Monday morning’s National Average Base Hog price was withheld due to confidentiality, on Friday afternoon the quote was 17 cents higher at $51.88. The CME Lean Hog Index for 12/06 was $69.12, down by another 31 cents.

USDA’s National Pork Carcass Cutout Value for Monday morning was $87.50, up by $1.83 with a strong bellies quote. USDA’s weekly summary had pork output at 575.8 million lbs, matching last week and 3.1% above the same week last year. The yearly total production was listed at 25.581 billion lbs – 0.5% above last year’s pace. FI hog slaughter for the week was 2.687m head, 0.3% lighter than last week, but up 4.2% from the same week last year. The yearly total remains 1.6% ahead of last year’s pace with 120.02 million head.

Feb 24 Hogs are at $67.175, down $1.800,

April 24 Hogs are at $74.925, down $1.225

Feb 24 Pork Cutout is at $82.700, up $1.450,

