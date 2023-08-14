Hogs Dropped Triple Digits on Monday

The front month lean hog futures market was $0.97 to $2.17 weaker on Monday. August contracts expired at $102.25 to be settled against the index. The CME Lean Hog Index for 8/10 was $103.06, down by another 85 cents. USDA’s National Average Base Hog price for Monday increased 20 cents to $96.15.

Pork cutout futures finished the first trade day of the week with $0.40 to $1.45 losses. The National Pork Carcass Cutout Value for Monday afternoon was $1 weaker to $109.08. The CME Fresh Bacon Index for 8/11 was $281.87, up by $1.54. USDA estimated the Monday hog slaughter at 461k head, compared to 411k last week and 444k during the same week last year.

Oct 23 Hogs closed at $79.150, down $2.175,

Dec 23 Hogs closed at $72.650, down $1.850,

Oct 23 Pork Cutout closed at $90.675, down $0.400,

