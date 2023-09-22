Hogs Drop Sharply on Thursday

December futures ended yesterday with a limit loss of $3.75, as the other front months were $1.52 to $3.15 in the red. USDA’s National Average Base Hog price for Thursday was 71 cents lower to $78.09. The CME Lean Hog Index for 9/19 was 9 cents higher to $86.67.

USDA’s weekly Export Sales report had pork bookings at 30,210 MT for the week that ended 9/14. The weekly update also had 25.5k MT of pork shipments for the week. That had the total shipments at 1.12 MMT for the year, leading last year’s pace by 7%.

Pork cutout futures finished the session $2.75 to $4.02 in the red. USDA’s National Pork Carcass Cutout Value dropped 47 cents to $98.75. USDA estimated the week’s FI hog slaughter at 1.938 million head through Thursday. That is for the week at 1.454m head. That is 33k head above last week but is 2,000 head behind the same week last year.

Oct 23 Hogs closed at $82.950, down $2.825,

Dec 23 Hogs closed at $74.475, down $3.750

Oct 23 Pork Cutout closed at $93.900, down $2.650,

