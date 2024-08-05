News & Insights

Stocks

Hogs Drop Out of the Gates on Monday

August 05, 2024 — 07:41 pm EDT

Written by Alan Brugler for Barchart ->

Lean hogs settled with losses of 55 cents to $1.05 in the nearbys on Monday. Weaker equity market trade added pressure to the market. The USDA National Base Hog price was reported at 76.91 in the Monday PM print, down $7.16 from the previous day. The CME Lean Hog Index was $93.64 on August 1, up another 11 cents from the previous day. 

USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout value was down 3 cents in the Monday afternoon average carcass quote, at $104.28 per cwt. All primals were reported higher, with the ham the lone exception, down $2.96. USDA estimated the Monday FI hog slaughter at 411,000 head. That is down 62,000 head from last week and 7,332 head below the same week a year ago.

Aug 24 Hogs  closed at $91.150, down $1.050,

Oct 24 Hogs  closed at $75.725, down $0.850

Dec 24 Hogs  closed at $68.600, down $0.550,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.