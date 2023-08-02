Hogs Down Triple Digits at Midday

The hog futures market is trading near the session lows through midday, down by as much as 1.4%. The spread to Feb is tightening as the 2024 contracts are only down 50 to 70 cents. USDA’s National Average Base Hog price increased $2.29 on Tuesday to $104 flat. The WCB price was shown as $104.21 and the ECB quote was $2.80. The CME Lean Hog Index increased 19 cents to $106 flat for 7/28.

Pork cutout futures are also triple digits weaker in the most active contracts. USDA’s National Pork Carcass Cutout Value dropped 21 cents in the AM quote to $115.05. USDA estimates FI hog slaughter for Tuesday at 476,000 head. That put the week’s total at 952k head, or 29k more than last week and 68k more than the same week last year.

Aug 23 Hogs are at $102.450, down $1.225,

Oct 23 Hogs are at $84.375, down $1.275

Aug 23 Pork Cutout is at $110.500, down $1.000,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.