Hogs Down on Monday

Lean hogs are trading with midday losses of 45 cent to $1 so far on Monday. USDA’s National Average Base Hog negotiated price was not reported on Monday morning, due to light volume, with the Friday afternoon report at $89.38. The CME Lean Hog Index was up another 4 cents on May 2 at $90.96.

USDA’s National Pork Carcass Cutout Value was up $2.47 in the Friday AM report to $100.59. The butt was down 53 cents and the ham was 79 cents lower, as the belly (+$9.75) led all other primals higher. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter last week at 2.406 million head through Saturday. That is 27,000 head above last week and down 46,109 head from the same week last year.

May 24 Hogs are at $91.975, down $0.450,

Jun 24 Hogs are at $98.100, down $0.850

Jul 24 Hogs is at $102.250, down $0.600,

