Hogs Down on Monday

May 06, 2024 — 02:29 pm EDT

Written by Alan Brugler for Barchart

Lean hogs are trading with midday losses of 45 cent to $1 so far on Monday. USDA’s National Average Base Hog negotiated price was not reported on Monday morning, due to light volume, with the Friday afternoon report at $89.38. The CME Lean Hog Index was up another 4 cents on May 2 at $90.96.

USDA’s National Pork Carcass Cutout Value was up $2.47 in the Friday AM report to $100.59. The butt was down 53 cents and the ham was 79 cents lower, as the belly (+$9.75) led all other primals higher. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter last week at 2.406 million head through Saturday. That is 27,000 head above last week and down 46,109 head from the same week last year. 

May 24 Hogs  are at $91.975, down $0.450,

Jun 24 Hogs  are at $98.100, down $0.850

Jul 24 Hogs  is at $102.250, down $0.600,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

