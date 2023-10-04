Hogs Down $9 in 9 days

Tuesday’s lean hog futures trade ended with $0.42 to $1.35 losses across the front month contracts. October was the outlier with a 12 cent gain for the day. USDA’s National Average Base Hog price was $3.18 weaker on Tuesday to $71.24. The CME Lean Hog Index for 9/29 was 74 cents weaker to $84.84.

Pork cutout futures finished Tuesday mostly $0.62 to $1.25 lower. October, again, was the outlier with a 25c gain on the day. USDA’s National Pork Carcass Cutout Value was down $1.43 to $94.61. USDA estimated Tuesday’s federally inspected hog slaughter at 487,000 head. That set the week’s pace at 973k head, compared to 956k LW and 951k LY.

Oct 23 Hogs closed at $79.975, up $0.125,

Dec 23 Hogs closed at $69.075, down $0.425

Oct 23 Pork Cutout closed at $91.575, up $0.250,

