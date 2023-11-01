Hogs Cooling Off on Wednesday

The midday prints in the lean hog market show a mixed board. The front months are 12 to 27 cents in the red, while the deferred contracts are up by 10 cents. The National Average Base Hog price for Wednesday morning was shown at $70.43. The CME Lean Hog Index for 10/27 fell another 44 cents to $77.51.

Pork cutout futures are still in the black at midday, save for the Dec contract which is UNCH. USDA’s National Pork Carcass Cutout Value for Wednesday morning was 37 cents higher led by a $12.02 increase for picnics. The quotes were $86.85 and $81.13 respectively in the AM report. USDA estimated Tuesday’s federally inspected hog slaughter at 487,000 head. After a revision to Monday the week-to-date total was put at 962k head. That is below the 969,000 from both last week and the same week last year.

Dec 23 Hogs are at $71.775, up $0.050,

Feb 24 Hogs are at $74.950, up $0.075

Dec 23 Pork Cutout is at $80.200, up $0.000,

