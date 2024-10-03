Hogs Continuing Pop on Wednesday

Lean hogs are up 90 cents to $1.50 at midday. The national average base hog price was reported at $73.35 on Wednesday morning, down $4.64 from the previous day. The CME Lean Hog Index was $84.13 on September 30, up 12 cents from the day prior.

USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout value down 38 cents in the Wednesday AM report at $95.93 per cwt. The loin and butt were the primals reported higher, with the belly and rib leading the way lower. USDA estimated FI hog slaughter for Tuesday at 486,000 head, with the weekly total at 971,000 head. That is up 5,000 head from the previous week and 285 head above the same week last year.

Oct 24 Hogs are at $84.400, up $0.900,

Dec 24 Hogs are at $76.100, up $1.500

Feb 25 Hogs is at $79.725, up $1.150,

