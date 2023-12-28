Hogs Continuing Lower with Triple Digit Thursday Losses

The weakness in post H&P hog futures continues through Thursday as the board is working another $1 to $1.60 in the red. Feb futures are sitting at the low for the day, and new lows for the week. USDA’s National Average Morning Base Hog price was $47.93 on Thursday, up by $1.74. The CME Lean Hog Index for 12/22 was $65.59, another 66 cents weaker.

The National Pork Carcass Cutout Value for Wednesday was 40 cents stronger at $82.52. CME’s Fresh Bacon Index for the week that ended 12/22 was $117.11, up by $2.81 from the week prior. The week’s federally inspected hog slaughter was 939k head through Wednesday. That compares to 983k during the same week last year.

Feb 24 Hogs are at $68.250, down $1.625,

April 24 Hogs are at $74.775, down $1.150

Feb 24 Pork Cutout is at $81.725, unch,,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.