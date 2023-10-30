Hogs Continuing Higher on Monday

Front month lean hog futures are currently 60 to 90 cents in the black at midday. The board is 60-70 cents off Monday’s earlier highs. The National Average Base Hog price was $72.17 on 10/30, with no comparison to Friday morning. The CME Lean Hog Index for 10/26 was 24 cents lower to $77.95.

Pork cutout futures are up by triple digits so far through the first trade day of the week. USDA’s National Pork Carcass Cutout Value for Friday afternoon was up by 67 cents to $86.40. The weekly USDA data showed pork production was 550m lbs. That was 0.5% above last week but 0.1% below the same week last year. The week’s slaughter was listed at 2.614m head, 4k more than last week but up by 50k head from the same week last year. The YTD slaughter was 1.4% ahead of last year’s pace.

Dec 23 Hogs are at $71.625, up $1.150,

Feb 24 Hogs are at $74.825, up $1.325

Dec 23 Pork Cutout is at $80.200, up $1.100,

