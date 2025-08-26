Hogs Continue Strength on Tuesday

Lean hog futures are up 60 cents to $1.50 so far on Tuesday. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $109.06 in the Tuesday AM report, up $2.39 from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was down 54 cents on August 22 at $107.27.

USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout report from Tuesday morning was down 22 cents at $113.95 per cwt. The picnic was the only primal reported lower, back down $12.95. USDA estimated hog slaughter for Monday at 455,000 head. That was 26,000 head below last week and down 20,636 head from the same Monday last year.

Oct 25 Hogs are at $92.900, up $1.500,

Dec 25 Hogs are at $85.650, up $0.900

Feb 26 Hogs is at $88.100, up $0.600,

