Hogs Continue Mixed Trade on Wednesday

Lean hog futures are trading with contracts anywhere from 20 cents higher to 30 cents lower in the nearbys. The national average base hog price was reported at $76.33 on Wednesday morning, up $1.39 from the previous day. The CME Lean Hog Index was $84.21 on September 23, down another 8 cents from the day prior.

USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout value back up 47 cents in the Wednesday AM report at $94.61 per cwt. The picnic, rib and belly were the primals reported lower, with the other 3 up by a range of $1.22 to $3.16. USDA estimated FI hog slaughter at 487,000 head for Tuesday, matching Monday and taking the week to 966,000 head. That is up 17,000 head from the previous week and 5,813 head above the same week last year.

Oct 24 Hogs are at $82.325, up $0.200,

Dec 24 Hogs are at $74.700, down $0.275

Feb 25 Hogs is at $78.475, down $0.225,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.