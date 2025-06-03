Hogs Continue Mixed Action on Tuesday

Lean hog futures are mixed on Tuesday, with front months down 20 to 75 cents and August still heading higher, up 25 cents. USDA’s national average base hog negotiated price was not reported on Tuesday morning with light volume, as the 5-day rolling average is at $97.79. The CME Lean Hog Index was up $1.06 on May 30, at $95.90.
USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout value from Tuesday morning was $106.48, back down 27 cents. Federally inspected hog slaughter on Monday was estimated at 463,000 head by the USDA. That is down 18,540 head from the same week last year.
Jun 25 Hogs are at $100.125, down $0.725,
Jul 25 Hogs are at $104.775, down $0.200
Aug 25 Hogs is at $106.150, up $0.250,On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.
More news from Barchart
- Record Cattle Prices Are Creating a Buying Opportunity in Lean Hog Futures
- Wait for Lean Hog Futures to Move Above This Level Before You Buy
- July Lean Hog Futures Just Hit a 6-Week High. Is It Time to Buy?
- June Lean Hog Futures Just Hit a 3-Week High. Here Are the Levels to Watch Before You Buy.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.