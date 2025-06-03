Hogs Continue Mixed Action on Tuesday

Lean hog futures are mixed on Tuesday, with front months down 20 to 75 cents and August still heading higher, up 25 cents. USDA’s national average base hog negotiated price was not reported on Tuesday morning with light volume, as the 5-day rolling average is at $97.79. The CME Lean Hog Index was up $1.06 on May 30, at $95.90.

USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout value from Tuesday morning was $106.48, back down 27 cents. Federally inspected hog slaughter on Monday was estimated at 463,000 head by the USDA. That is down 18,540 head from the same week last year.

Jun 25 Hogs are at $100.125, down $0.725,

Jul 25 Hogs are at $104.775, down $0.200

Aug 25 Hogs is at $106.150, up $0.250,

