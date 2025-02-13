Hogs Continue Higher on Wednesday

Lean hog futures posted gains of 70 cents to $1.35 across most contracts at the Wednesday close. USDA’s national average base hog negotiated price was reported at $89.25 on Wednesday afternoon, up 70 cents from the previous day. CME’s Lean Hog Index was reported at $86.19 on February 10, up 44 cents from the day prior.

USDA’s daily FOB plant pork cutout value was $1.09 lower in the Wednesday PM report at $98.63 per cwt. The loin, butt, rib, and belly primals were all reported with losses in a range of $1.40 to $2.85. USDA’s Federally inspected hog slaughter for Wednesday was estimated at 490,000 head, taking the weekly total to 1.472 million head. That was 8,000 head larger than last week and 15,273 head above the same week last year.

Feb 25 Hogs closed at $89.450, up $0.725,

Apr 25 Hogs closed at $94.325, up $1.350

May 25 Hogs closed at $98.050, up $1.200,

